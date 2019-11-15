Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

