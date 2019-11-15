Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cambrex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambrex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,504,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cambrex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 638,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cambrex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 454,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Cambrex by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 445,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE CBM opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. Cambrex Co. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

