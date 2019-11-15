CalWest Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CALW) Trading Up 0.2%

CalWest Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CALW)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 75,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 29,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

About CalWest Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CALW)

CalWest Bancorp operates as a holding company for CalWest Bank that provides various banking products and services to entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and businesses in California. Its deposit products and services include checking accounts, money market, savings, investment sweeps, and zero balancing accounts, as well as payroll processing and merchant card services; certificates of deposit; and retirement accounts.

