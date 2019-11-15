Calix (NYSE:CALX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.55

Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $7.70. Calix shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 4,835 shares changing hands.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $429.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $173,755.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 68,846 shares of company stock worth $457,359 over the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Calix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

