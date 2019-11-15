California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,306,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Sanmina from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

