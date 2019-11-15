California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 40,968 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,319 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,968 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 158,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $204,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $503,587.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

