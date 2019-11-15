California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.68 Million Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 373,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 422.13, a P/E/G ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.66. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $115,226.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,513,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $831,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,585 shares of company stock worth $8,742,761. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

