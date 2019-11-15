California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 24.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Avangrid by 151.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Avangrid by 78.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Avangrid by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid Inc has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

