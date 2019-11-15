California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

VMI stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $147.38.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.