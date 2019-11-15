Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Caleres worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caleres by 5,789.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 128.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Caleres by 267.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price target on Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Caleres to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

CAL stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.89. Caleres Inc has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $752.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

