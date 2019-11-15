Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CAE traded down C$0.46 on Friday, reaching C$35.54. The company had a trading volume of 264,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,553. CAE has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.03.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

