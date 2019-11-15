Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.06. 5,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,704. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. CAE has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.45%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.