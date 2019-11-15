Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Position Lowered by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,222 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,378 shares of company stock valued at $606,289. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 582,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,843. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.