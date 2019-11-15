Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) and Sturgis Bancorp (NYSE:STBI) Head-To-Head Review

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cadence Bancorp pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

92.4% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cadence Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorp 0 8 1 0 2.11 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorp 20.00% 9.81% 1.29% Sturgis Bancorp 20.30% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorp $607.30 million 3.44 $166.26 million $2.07 7.85 Sturgis Bancorp $22.48 million 2.12 $4.37 million N/A N/A

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Summary

Cadence Bancorp beats Sturgis Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products and services comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 66 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

