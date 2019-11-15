Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Increased to $1,490.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s FY2020 earnings at $41.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $51.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $60.52 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,482.00 price objective (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,339.60.

Shares of CABO traded down $31.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,475.46. 47,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,758. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,312.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,221.30. Cable One has a 12 month low of $767.15 and a 12 month high of $1,509.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cable One will post 31.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total transaction of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total value of $854,899.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

