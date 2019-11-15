Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.22.
Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.25. The company had a trading volume of 692,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.22. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $209.36.
In other Burlington Stores news, VP John Crimmins sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $2,874,117.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total value of $170,187.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,528.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,190 shares of company stock worth $19,043,989 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
