Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.22.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.25. The company had a trading volume of 692,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.22. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $209.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, VP John Crimmins sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $2,874,117.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total value of $170,187.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,528.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,190 shares of company stock worth $19,043,989 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

