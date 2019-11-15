Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.30

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,126 ($27.78) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,032.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,015.25. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.51.

BRBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on Burberry Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,011.43 ($26.28).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

