Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.30

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,126 ($27.78) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,032.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,015.25. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.51.

BRBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on Burberry Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,011.43 ($26.28).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

