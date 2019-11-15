Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives “Equal weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,975 ($25.81) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,005 ($26.20).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,129 ($27.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,032.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,015.25. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

