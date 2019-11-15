BTIG Research Lowers Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Price Target to $16.00

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZSAN. ValuEngine raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ ZSAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aisling Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 900.0% in the second quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 14,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 519,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

