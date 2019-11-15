BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 86,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic acquired 66,868 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $85,591.04. Also, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 40,852 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $52,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $184,562. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.