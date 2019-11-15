BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Major Shareholder Purchases $52,290.56 in Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman purchased 40,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,290.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ryan L. Vardeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Ryan L. Vardeman purchased 10,484 shares of BSQUARE stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $13,524.36.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ryan L. Vardeman purchased 26,525 shares of BSQUARE stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,156.25.

Shares of BSQR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.91. BSQUARE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 21.98%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

