BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.84

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 1184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Desjardins set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BRP by 944.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Signition LP increased its stake in BRP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

