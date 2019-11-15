Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on BRKS. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

BRKS traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $46.90. 39,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.37. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $203,698.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,145 shares of company stock worth $583,165 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.