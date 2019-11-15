Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$42.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CSFB cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$58.92. 276,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,890. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$33.32 and a 52 week high of C$57.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.