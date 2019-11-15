Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 266,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,349. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.