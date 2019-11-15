Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.20

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$55.20 and last traded at C$54.92, with a volume of 85170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.38.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

