Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. 1,635,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.