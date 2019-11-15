Brokers Set Expectations for ACASTI PHARM-TS’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:APO)

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15).

