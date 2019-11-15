Brokers Offer Predictions for SMTC Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SMTC in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for SMTC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get SMTC alerts:

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

SMTX opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. SMTC has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SMTC by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SMTC during the second quarter worth $1,067,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in SMTC by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SMTC during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.