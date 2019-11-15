Brokerages Set Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KELYA. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price target on Kelly Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. 130,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In related news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $732,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,170.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 420.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 226,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $5,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 31.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 91,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.