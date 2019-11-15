Brokerages Set CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $57.40

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $4,057,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,564. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.