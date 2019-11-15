Brokerages Set Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Target Price at $20.80

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.
