Brokerages Expect Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.01). Pivotal Software reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pivotal Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Pivotal Software stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 362,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $92,937.50. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,134.52. Insiders have sold a total of 45,491 shares of company stock worth $676,245 in the last three months. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVTL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

