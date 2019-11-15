Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after purchasing an additional 781,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,435,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,437,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

