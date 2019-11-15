Brokerages Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Announce $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

SAP stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $135.48. 381,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,437. SAP has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SAP by 241.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 44.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

