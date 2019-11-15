Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post $597.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.20 million and the highest is $609.00 million. Itron reported sales of $587.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.63 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

ITRI stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.42. 295,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,951. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. Itron has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $81.29.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $234,289.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,413.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $2,467,001.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,667 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

