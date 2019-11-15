Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $21.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $20.70 million. Codexis posted sales of $16.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $70.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $71.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.39 million, with estimates ranging from $81.50 million to $83.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,393.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 14,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $203,667.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,659.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,300. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth $10,448,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 481,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 260,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,606. Codexis has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $887.72 million, a P/E ratio of -71.71 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

