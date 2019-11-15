Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $290,582.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,093.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,754 shares of company stock valued at $28,674,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 201,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,754,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 301.9% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 223,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 167,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 60,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,940. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.