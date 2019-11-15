Britvic’s (BVIC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Britvic to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Britvic to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 968.08 ($12.65).

Shares of BVIC stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 955 ($12.48). The company had a trading volume of 777,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 994.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 922.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 782.50 ($10.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10). The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

