British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,905.94

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,905.94 and traded as high as $2,915.00. British American Tobacco Plc Ads shares last traded at $2,852.00, with a volume of 3,007,659 shares trading hands.

BATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,035 ($52.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,608.08 ($47.15).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,791.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,904.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.