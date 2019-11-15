British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF) Stock Price Up 12.7%

British & American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BAF)’s share price rose 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), approximately 299 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.61%. British & American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.41%.

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

