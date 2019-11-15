Brightsphere Investment Group’s (BSIG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

NYSE:BSIG remained flat at $$9.47 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 525,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,537. The company has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 228.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

