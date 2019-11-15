BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get BRAMBLES LTD/S alerts:

BXBLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 80,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRAMBLES LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAMBLES LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.