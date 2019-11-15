BOX (NYSE:BOX) versus Sapiens International (NYSE:SPNS) Head-To-Head Review

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BOX alerts:

70.7% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of BOX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BOX and Sapiens International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 10 8 0 2.37 Sapiens International 0 1 1 0 2.50

BOX currently has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Sapiens International has a consensus price target of $16.42, indicating a potential downside of 27.68%. Given BOX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -20.29% -491.54% -18.94% Sapiens International 7.42% 16.36% 8.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOX and Sapiens International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $608.39 million 3.84 -$134.61 million ($0.96) -16.47 Sapiens International $289.71 million 3.92 $13.78 million $0.53 42.83

Sapiens International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BOX has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Sapiens International beats BOX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, education, and nonprofit industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, customer groups, and third-party service providers; Sapiens DigitalHub, an API layer and digital studio; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals for the life, pension and annuities, property and casualty, and other insurance markets; and Sapiens PartnerHub, a cloud-based suite, as well as Sapiens Intelligence or Sapiens IntelligencePro advanced analytics solutions. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers' compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.