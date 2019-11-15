Boston Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,380 shares of company stock worth $1,236,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.96.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

