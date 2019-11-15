Boston Advisors LLC Sells 6,070 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

GBF stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $120.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.