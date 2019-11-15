Boston Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 10,853.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,328 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $13,030,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $124,387,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $136.15 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $147.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

