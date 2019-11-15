Boston Advisors LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Boston Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,819,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, insider Erin Powers Brennan bought 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

CVET stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Covetrus Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Covetrus’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

