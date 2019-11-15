Boston Advisors LLC Buys 24,293 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $20.84 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart acquired 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,417.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 306,533 shares of company stock worth $5,421,185. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

