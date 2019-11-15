Boston Advisors LLC Acquires 910 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 289,113 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,125,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 859,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

